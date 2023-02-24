Temperatures Return to Normal... For Now

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After what was a beautiful day yesterday, we returned to reality today with temperatures feeling very seasonable. Some areas saw temperatures as low as 30 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. Tomorrow will be more of the same as temperatures will be seasonable with some precipitation in the morning hours. However, as we start next week we see those temperatures return to being above average. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for details on the weekend and what to expect next week.

