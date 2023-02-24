Trinity’s Levi Teets signs with Grove City College Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2019, Levi Teets became part of first class of students to play football again at Trinity Christian School. Since then, the team has had a winning season in each of the past three years, and Levi’s senior class is the first group of athletes to play a full four years with the program. Today, he became the first football player to sign a letter of intent for football from Trinity.

“It sets the stage for those that come in the future,” said Teets. “We want to play at a competitive level and strive for our dreams to play in college,” he said when recounting what it was like to help build the team’s recent success.

Trinity Christian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. For Levi, he’s been enrolled in the school since the 7th grade, playing in almost every sport that the school offers. In football, Teets has produced 53 TDs, 338 points and 4,118 all-purpose yards. With a school populace of less than 100 students, he’s set the bar high. He holds nearly all statistical records for the Warrior’s football program, and hopes to be a role model for generations of kids at the program.

“To be the first one in everything, I want to be an inspiration for the younger players,” said Teets. “Elementary kids that will one day play. I want them to be like, ‘I want to be like Levi’ and have them break my records and accolades in the future.”

Teets chose Grove City College as the place he will call home and continue his football career. He says that the recent growth that the program has made mirrors what he’s seen in his playing days at Trinity.

“First of all, the campus is just amazing,” Teets said. “The academics are great in many ways. I wanted to make sure that besides football, I was at a place I would enjoy school. On the football side, they started rough, but as they have built the program up over the past few years, they have had eight wins or more each season. Thinking about what they have done, it reminds me of Trinity. It feels like a great fit.”

Levi’s a multi-sport athlete and a genuine legend at Trinity Christian. Before he heads to Grove City, he’s got a potential playoff run in basketball to finish this season.

