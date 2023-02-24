TSA prevents man from bringing loaded gun onto flight at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Transportation Security Administration officers at North Central West Virginia Airport prevented a Harrison County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight.

Authorities said the .38 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets. The man, who is from Salem, also had three speed loaders loaded with five bullets each packed alongside the gun tucked into his laptop carrying case.

The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint, TSA officials said. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection.

The firearm was removed by a Bridgeport Police officer who was staffing the airport, officials said..

The man now faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The maximum penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a $15,000.

“Our TSA team at North Central West Virginia Airport are focused on ensuring that no prohibited or illegal items pass through our security checkpoints,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Any time dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Passengers should not be carrying their guns—loaded or otherwise, to our security checkpoints because they will be stopped and we will submit a report related to the incident, which will result in a civil financial penalty that can run into thousands of dollars. Bringing a loaded gun to a checkpoint is a serious offense.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. 88% of those guns were loaded.

This is the first firearm caught at the airport security checkpoint at North Central West Virginia Airport.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.