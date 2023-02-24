West Virginia officials investigate reports of powder in air

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Authorities are investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some cars in mid-Atlantic states.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said Friday it’s working to collect and analyze samples of the dust-like substance after it was reported in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, about 100 miles west of Washington, D.C.

Social media users are posting about seeing the powder in the air and on cars in West Virginia, northern Virginia and Maryland.

A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson says there’s no indication the powder is related to the Feb 3. toxic train derailment in Ohio.

