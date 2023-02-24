Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) - A Virginia woman who fosters dogs is fighting for one of her fosters to live.

Rachel Manu said her foster dog defended himself and protected her from another dog, and now the dog could be euthanized.

The foster dog, Marley, could be euthanized next week.

“The poor baby just wants to be loved. And I think she got into protective mode when that provocation occurred,” Manu said.

Right now, Marley is in a 10-day bite quarantine after an incident. Manu said she was taking her for a walk when another dog, which was harnessed and leashed, got away from its owner and ran over to them barking.

“I bent down to grab the other dog’s leash to pull her away, and that’s when Marley was able to get around me and grab the other dog,” Manu said. “I understand that Marley did go from zero to 60 real fast, but I also feel she wasn’t the initial aggressor in this situation, and she should be given a chance for rehabilitation.”

Over the weekend, she posted a plea on Instagram for people to save Marley, including other shelters or permanent homes with land to roam.

There has been quite a response, with more than 1,000 people signing a petition to save Marley from being put down.

But despite that, Manu said the shelter told her Marley could not be adopted.

“I was very straightly told that she is unadoptable,” Manu said. “They say they are not interested in releasing her to any rescues.”

WJLA reached out to the shelter, The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C., who said that Marley’s bite could have killed the other dog.

Still, they said the decision has not been made.

“I’m feeling like it’s the response from the public because when I even spoke with the woman yesterday evening it was very much like, this was happening, and she’s sorry that it’s happening, but it’s happening,” Manu said.

The shelter says there was a miscommunication and that options are still being considered.

But there is still a chance Marley could be euthanized in a matter of days.

“I understand the shelter’s concern for public safety, but I also think as animal advocates they should be trying to give Marley the chance that she deserves to live in a home where she can be safe and happy and loved,” Manu said.

There’s no word yet on when the final decision about Marley’s fate will be made.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.