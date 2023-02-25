Morgantown synagogue takes precautions amid ‘Day of Hate’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown synagogue is one of many across the country taking precautions amid calls from extremeist groups for a national so-called “Day of Hate.”

Tree of Life Congregation on High St., in partnership with Morgantown Police, had increased security presence Saturday.

It comes as threats from Neo Nazi groups circulate online, calling for targeting of Jewish communities.

While no direct threats had been made against Tree of Life, the synagogue told members it was taking extra precautions.

Nationwide, Jewish leaders have called for a “Shabbat of Peace” to counter the threats.

