By Master Control
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patricia Charm Heath, 65, of Roanoke, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

She was born in Weston on May 23, 1957, a daughter of the late George William Burkhammer and Eva May Sprouse Burkhammer. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers: George Burkhammer and Stanley Lee Burkhammer; and the father-of-her-children, Edward Lee Heath.

Forever cherishing their memories of Patricia are three children: Ronda Brown and fiancé, Kevin Vaillancourt, of Buckhannon, and Edward M. Heath and Mark Heath and wife, Amy, both of Roanoke; one step-son, John Boggs and wife, Jenny, of Horner; one step-daughter, Melissa Parker and husband, Rodney, of Vadis; nine grandchildren: Jacob, Kiley, Gavin, Stanton, Breial, Taylor, Courtney, Ryan, and Terani; two great-grandchildren: Braxton and Mia; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia spent over 24 years as the housekeeping supervisor at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Oil Creek United Methodist Church. Whether, she was mowing the grass or fishing, Patricia loved being outdoors. More than anything, she treasured time spent with her family. They will miss her immensely.

Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery on Oil Creek.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Charm Heath. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

