WVU hosts vigil on one-year anniversary of war breaking out in Ukraine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ukrainian Mountaineers Association and the Ukrainian Community of Morgantown invited the community to a vigil to commemorate those who had lost their lives and those who continued to fight for their freedom.

Ukrainian graduate student Khrystyna Pelchar said they had to do something on this one-year anniversary.

“A very memorable sad event in our history. The history of my country. We wanted to commemorate fallen soldiers as well as to thank people here in America who supported us through all these difficult times,” she explained.

Different faith leaders in Morgantown spoke at the vigil and shared some words of prayer for all Ukrainians.

Some professors and students spoke as well as shared their personal stories and some words of encouragement for Ukrainians.

“I’m so glad we have community here, and it is my little shelter to come and to tell them how I feel about war in Ukraine to discuss news in Ukraine, and they always understand and support in whatever way they can,” Pelchar said.

Professor of Political science Eric Herron was one of those who spoke and explained why he felt the U.S. helping Ukraine was in the best interest of our country’s future.

“It’s important for us to also recognize that our support not only helps people defend their freedom and sovereignty far away. But it is helping us be safe and free in the U.S.,” he explained.

Pelchar asked for Americans to continue to help in whatever way they could to save her home.

“I always want to have Ukraine in my future. I want my children to see Ukraine. That is the country where I was born, where my parents and grandparents raised me,” she explained.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.