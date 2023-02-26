Local school district mourning student’s death

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pocahontas County Schools community is mourning the death of a student.

The district announced all schools will operate on a threee-hour delay Monday “due to the unfathomable passing of another student at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School.”

“Please extend your sympathies and compassion to the James Dehaven family aas they grieve his passing and please keep our staff and students at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School in your prayers,” the district said in a statement.

Counseling services for staff at the three school affected will be available during the three hours prior to students reporting, the statement said.

