Local school district mourning student’s death
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pocahontas County Schools community is mourning the death of a student.
The district announced all schools will operate on a threee-hour delay Monday “due to the unfathomable passing of another student at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School.”
“Please extend your sympathies and compassion to the James Dehaven family aas they grieve his passing and please keep our staff and students at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School in your prayers,” the district said in a statement.
Counseling services for staff at the three school affected will be available during the three hours prior to students reporting, the statement said.
