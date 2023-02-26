Local school district mourning student’s death

The Pocahontas County Schools community is mourning the death of a student.
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to strike.(WAVE 3 News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pocahontas County Schools community is mourning the death of a student.

The district announced all schools will operate on a threee-hour delay Monday “due to the unfathomable passing of another student at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School.”

“Please extend your sympathies and compassion to the James Dehaven family aas they grieve his passing and please keep our staff and students at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School in your prayers,” the district said in a statement.

Counseling services for staff at the three school affected will be available during the three hours prior to students reporting, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of Meadowbrook Mall
Multiple stores relocating in Meadowbrook Mall
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Sinkhole caves in Preston County road, shuts it down
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
Morgantown synagogue takes precautions amid ‘Day of Hate’
Officials in North Carolina said a kidnapping victim had been tied up with barbed wire and...
Kidnapping victim was tied up with barbed wire, sheriff’s office says
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | February 25th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | February 25th, 2023
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
Morgantown synagogue takes precautions amid ‘Day of Hate’
University vs Buckhannon-Upshur Highlights
University vs Buckhannon-Upshur Highlights
Ukraine vigil one year after war broke out.
WVU hosts vigil on one-year anniversary of war breaking out in Ukraine