BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Roy L. White, 92, of Glenville, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, while under the compassionate care of WV Caring Hospice in Elkins.Roy was born in Weston on December 29, 1930, a son of the late Warner L. White and Lucy Belle Butcher White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Herbert and Charles White; two sisters: Dale Chapman and Eula Cullen; and one half-brother, Dayton White.On June 22, 1952, Roy married the love of his life, Doris Riffle White. She will miss him dearly after 70 years together.Forever cherishing their memories of Roy are his wife, Doris White of Glenville; two children: David L. White and wife, Sheri, of Camden and Janet W. Butler of Glenville; three grandchildren: Morgan Butler Schultz and husband, DeWayne, of Palmyra, NJ, and Natalie White and Benjamin White, both of Glenville; eight great-grandchildren: Logan and Scarlett Schultz, Kennedy Gainer, Blake Foster, Grace Bice, Gunner Whipkey, Chevelle West, and Stella Mae Whipkey; extended family: Justin Whipkey and wife, Amber, Mathew Whipkey and wife, Barbara.Roy was a graduate of Weston High School, Class of 1950. He served his country proudly in the United States Airforce. Like many young Lewis County men, Roy worked in several of the local glass factories. In the 1950′s, he began working for Lane Wells and developed a career in the oil and gas field. Roy remained in the oil and gas field while self-employed in Glenville until retirement. Roy had a keen interest for antique glassware. He was a charter member and supporter of the West Virginia Museum of American Glass in Weston. Other activities include a 50 year plus membership in the Weston Masonic Lodge #10 AF and AM. He was also an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Glenville.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Elizabeth Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with Masonic Rites being accorded by the Weston Masonic Lodge #10 AF and AM. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force and Lewis County Honor Guard.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Roy L. White. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.