Spring-like Weather in Store to Start March

High Temperature record could be broken for a fourth week in a row
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The month of February was extremely above average in terms of temperatures, with record-breaking heat almost every week of the month. As the month comes to a close this means so does meteorological winter, so spring is right around the corner and it will certainly feel like it this week with temperatures again being above average with a chance to break records midweek. This also means the return of some rain showers alongside our temperatures rising. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast to see the details of next week.

