$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A large amount of cash, suspected drugs and a gun were seized and one person arrested after a drug bust in Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Police Department’s SWAT Team, along with members of the Harrison County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant Monday in the Suan Terrace neighborhood.

During the search, officers found more than $170,000 in cash, 140 grams of suspected fentanyl, 25 grams of suspected meth, and a handgun, police said.

One person was arrested and additional arrested are expected, police said.

