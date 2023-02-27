Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors

Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A coffee shop in Bridgeport has announced it will close this weekend.

Roasted Ice Café, located at 925 W Main Street in Bridgeport, will be closing on Saturday, March 4, according to a Facebook post by the business.

The restaurant opened last February at Meadowbrook Mall before moving into the DePolo Plaza across the road from Wilson Martino Dental last month.

Bryan Sheme, the owner of Roasted Ice Café, mounting credit debt is causing the restaurant to shut its doors.

Below is the Facebook post from the owners announcing the closure:

