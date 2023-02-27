Crews address traffic signal issue at Emily Drive intersection

The top part of the intersection showing Emily Drive intersecting with Platinum Drive.
The top part of the intersection showing Emily Drive intersecting with Platinum Drive.(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways crews recently addressed a traffic signal issue at the Emily Drive intersection in Harrison County.

According to Bridgeport City Engineer Beth Fox, the DOH had a contractor at the intersection last week after Fox’s department responded to several complaints regarding the signal leading from Platinum Dr. near Wendy’s not working properly.

After contacting the WVDOH, Fox said they quickly looked into the issue.

“I reached out to the DOH last week and they responded promptly with a quick turnaround,” she said. “Less than a week after that contact, the problem has been addressed.”

Fox said the contractor replaced the camera and found everything to be performing on schedule and at optimum level.

Prior to the fix, the WVDOH said the signal was only detecting dark colored cars. If light colored vehicles pulled up to the intersection, they were not detected and it through the entire sequence off and caused lengthy waits.

Fox said her office has not received complaints in the days after the fix.

It took crews about two hours to replace the camera.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Local school district mourning student’s death
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
FILE
Morgantown synagogue takes precautions amid ‘Day of Hate’
FILE PHOTO of Meadowbrook Mall
Multiple stores relocating in Meadowbrook Mall

Latest News

Powerball ticket being printed.
$50K lottery ticket sold in Bridgeport
Clarksburg nonprofits host pasta dinners
Clarksburg nonprofits host pasta dinners
West Virginia 8th graders compete in History Bowl
West Virginia 8th graders compete in History Bowl
WVU hosts vigil on one-year anniversary of war breaking out in Ukraine