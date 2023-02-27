Crews address traffic signal issue at Emily Drive intersection

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways crews recently addressed a traffic signal issue at the Emily Drive intersection in Harrison County.

According to Bridgeport City Engineer Beth Fox, the DOH had a contractor at the intersection last week after Fox’s department responded to several complaints regarding the signal leading from Platinum Dr. near Wendy’s not working properly.

After contacting the WVDOH, Fox said they quickly looked into the issue.

“I reached out to the DOH last week and they responded promptly with a quick turnaround,” she said. “Less than a week after that contact, the problem has been addressed.”

Fox said the contractor replaced the camera and found everything to be performing on schedule and at optimum level.

Prior to the fix, the WVDOH said the signal was only detecting dark colored cars. If light colored vehicles pulled up to the intersection, they were not detected and it through the entire sequence off and caused lengthy waits.

Fox said her office has not received complaints in the days after the fix.

It took crews about two hours to replace the camera.

