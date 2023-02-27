EMS workers rescue woman from house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Paramedic David Hagerman says providing quick responses to emergency situations as an EMS worker is crucial.

Off-duty firefighter Eli Kiser and his EMS partner Hunter Lanham put those responses to the test when they were first on scene to a house fire with entrapment on Feb. 17. The Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department said Kiser and Lanham entered the home without protective gear before firefighters arrived, rescuing a disabled woman.

“He (Kiser) went back to his firefighter training get below the smoke and his partner (Lanham) didn’t hesitate. They went in and got the woman, no questions asked,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman, who arrived on scene shortly after the rescue, said the quick response time likely saved the woman’s life.

“If they would’ve got dispatched normal, I would say the lady would have passed away ... because the fire was going almost half of the house by the time they ended up getting out,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman says the two showed incredible bravery and embody what it means to be an EMS worker.

“In this job, you don’t know what you’re going to come up on, you have to spring into action.. and those two guys did what they needed to do,” Hagerman said. “That’s the kind of people they are, just a go get them type of guys.”

