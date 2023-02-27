First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about an agreement for future development in Mon County, projects that will see upgrades through the agreement, and why Mon County is paying more for the agreement.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Local school district mourning student’s death
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Barbour County teens
UPDATE: Barbour County teen, boyfriend found safe, sheriff says

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia