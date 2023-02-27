Gusty Winds Expected Throughout Tomorrow

Gusty winds and rain showers kick off the week.
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow we will see a return of some rain showers as well as some gustier winds. A wind advisory is in effect from 1pm tomorrow until 1am on Tuesday morning due to a system that will pass throughout the day tomorrow. Sustained winds between 15-25mph and gusts of up to 50mph are expected alongside these rain showers that could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be mild as we see highs in the 60s. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for a preview of the rest of the week.

