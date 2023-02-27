Man charged in Morgantown storage unit stabbing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after police say he stabbed another man at a storage facility in Morgantown.

Deputies were dispatched to a storage facility on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Sunday around 12:20 a.m. after authorities said 47-year-old Richard Clemons, of Arlington, Virginia, told them someone was “in the storage units unlawfully and some locks were missing from units,” according to a criminal complaint.

As officers were heading to the scene, Clemons reportedly called 911 and said he stabbed a person.

Court documents say an investigation determined Clemons was staying in a storage unit and a man, who had “been in a different storage unit for hours,” made a noise.

The victim, later identified by deputies as Nyambati Ondieki, 32, of Morgantown, allegedly said Clemons opened his storage unit with a knife in his hand and said “I’ll kill you” before tackling him into the corner of the unit.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Clemons then stabbed Ondieki five times in the head and chest areas.

The investigation also determined Clemons initiated the encounter by unlawfully entering the Ondieki’s storage unit and escalated the encounter to the point of stabbing him while making death threats, deputies said.

Deputies also said both Clemons and Ondieki both rent storage space at the storage facility and were both staying in their respective units for that evening.

The MCSO says Ondieki was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds. His current condition is unknown.

Clemons has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

