Man charged with ‘grabbing’ child’s neck during haircut, police say

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Doddridge County after officers said he “grabbed” a child’s neck during a haircut.

37-year-old Jeffrey Jones, of Salem, was cutting a child’s hair at a home in Doddridge County on Feb. 18 when he “grabbed the [child] around the neck to hold him still,” according to a criminal complaint.

After cutting the child’s hair, Jones allegedly put the child in the bathtub with two siblings.

Court documents say Jones told police the child “fell in the bathtub,” and officers said the child had heavy bruising on the right side of his head.

Authorities also said the child had red marks and bruising around his neck from the incident during the haircut.

Officers said the child told them Jones “hit him during the time of the incident.”

Jones has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

