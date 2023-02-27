Man charged with leading troopers on pursuit with hood up

Jeromy Carpenter
Jeromy Carpenter
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County man has been charged in Webster County after troopers said he led them on a pursuit and crashed twice before being arrested.

Troopers saw a car parked next to gas pumps at a Cowen gas station without a registration plate on Thursday, Feb. 23 with 45-year-old Jeromy Carpenter, of Summersville, standing nearby, according to a criminal complaint.

When Carpenter quickly drove away from the gas pumps onto Williams River Loop, troopers initiated a traffic stop, but he led them on a chase.

Troopers said Carpenter was driving on Williams River Loop when his car’s hood latch failed and caused the hood to open and rest against the windshield for the entire pursuit.

Court documents say Carpenter recklessly fled from troopers at speeds up to 80 mph on Webster Rd., Route 20, Pretty Glade Rd. and Dennison Run Rd. before stopping to let a woman out of the vehicle.

After the woman got out of the vehicle, troopers said he continued onto Leslie Mill Rd. and “suddenly made a left turn onto a gravel road” and went over an embankment near Rick Beans Trailer Park. Troopers said they stopped the pursuit to avoid damaging the police cruiser.

Authorities then received a 911 call from Nicholas County of an accident involving the car Carpenter was driving, according to the complaint. Troopers said they found the car in the ditch along Redwood St.

As troopers were trying to gather statements near the scene, one person said Carpenter was inside “using the restroom.” He was then arrested without incident.

Carpenter has been charged with felony fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

