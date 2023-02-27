March to begin with unseasonable warmth

Temperatures will likely surpass 70 degrees in the lowlands.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As warm as this winter has been, are we surprised that the beginning of meteorological spring will continue that trend? Tomorrow will be mostly seasonable, but for the rest of the week we will stay above average, along with some rain showers at times. The weekend will be cooler, but dry. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

