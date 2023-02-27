March to begin with unseasonable warmth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As warm as this winter has been, are we surprised that the beginning of meteorological spring will continue that trend? Tomorrow will be mostly seasonable, but for the rest of the week we will stay above average, along with some rain showers at times. The weekend will be cooler, but dry. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

