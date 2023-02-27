Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

William Mapes, of Freeburn, KY, died Sunday afternoon while working as a contractor near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine.
Miner killed
Miner killed(N/A)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice a statement on Sunday evening after learning of the death of a coal miner in Mingo County, West Virginia.

. located in Mingo County. Mapes was 73 years old and had 53 years of mining experience.

“Any time we lose a brave coal miner, it’s a tragedy beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said. “We should all be eternally grateful to Mr. Mapes for his 53 years as a coal miner, just as we should always be grateful to all coal miners across our state. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Local school district mourning student’s death
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
Morgantown synagogue takes precautions amid ‘Day of Hate’
FILE PHOTO of Meadowbrook Mall
Multiple stores relocating in Meadowbrook Mall
Mason Craig, 29, is charged with murder in the death of his stepmother, Kathleen Craig. His...
Man accused of killing stepmother with hammer
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | February 26th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | February 26th, 2023
Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Local school district mourning student’s death
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | February 25th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | February 25th, 2023
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
Morgantown synagogue takes precautions amid ‘Day of Hate’