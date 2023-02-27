Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice a statement on Sunday evening after learning of the death of a coal miner in Mingo County, West Virginia.

. located in Mingo County. Mapes was 73 years old and had 53 years of mining experience.

“Any time we lose a brave coal miner, it’s a tragedy beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said. “We should all be eternally grateful to Mr. Mapes for his 53 years as a coal miner, just as we should always be grateful to all coal miners across our state. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

