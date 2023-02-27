Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash on Fairchance Rd. around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle, according to a release from the MCSO.

Authorities said the motorcycle, driven by 44-year-old Joshua Patterson, of Bruceton Mills, was driving northbound at a high rate of speed, passed several vehicles and tried to reenter the northbound lane when he struck the car in a rear-end-type collision.

Patterson was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies and Accident Reconstructionist were assisted by Monongalia County EMS and Cheat Lake and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Departments.

