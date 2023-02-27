New billboard put up for Gretchen Fleming search

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search of Gretchen Fleming ongoing, the community is continuing to help out with a new way of keeping the attention on Gretchen.

A billboard is up on Murdoch Avenue heading south with Gretchen’s reward attached to the billboard. The $65 thousand reward was made back in early January with the help of anonymous donations made by the community.

The billboard features not only pictures of Gretchen and description of her, but Parkersburg police detective Zimmerman’s number, 304-424-1072.

We will continue our coverage of the search for Gretchen as more information continues.

