New Marion County Humane Society is solar powered

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remodel of the Marion County Humane Society is nearly complete.

And with this new building will be some new technology too.

The roof of the building will have more than 150 solar panels providing around 57 kilowatts of energy.

Officials said that’s more than enough to give them the power they need.

The panels are being put in by Solar Holler. One of their installers is an animal lover, and he said he’s happy to help with this kind of project.

“I actually have 3 dogs and a cat. It’s amazing. My wife actually used to work for a shelter, and she’s excited I’m working on this right now,” said Travis Harris.

The new humane society has special rooms to help care for cats and dogs, and if everything stays according to plan, they’re hoping to be ready to open within the next couple months.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

