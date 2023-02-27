Pierpont offering degree program to Mon County high schoolers

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Technical College will soon be offering college credits to Monongalia County high schoolers.

Representatives from Pierpont and the Mon County Board of Education signed onto a new program Monday.

Upon graduation, high schoolers can walk with two diplomas, one of them being an Associate’s Degree from Pierpont.

Per the agreement, high schoolers can pay $25 per credit hour, getting them a two year degree for just $1,500.

The district superintendent and the college’s president said there’s never been a greater opportunity for high schoolers in the area.

“It’s a different type of program for kids, and that’s really what this is all about. The vision was we want to provide our kids with every opportunity and every pathway we could find for kids to be successful in school,” said Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Eddie Campbell.

“I was thinking about the transformative nature of this project and the fact that West Virginia students here in this county have opportunities they never had before, so I was thinking about the future for these students particularly,” said Dr. Kathleen Nelson, Interim President of Pierpont Community and Technical College.

The college said they have plans to implement this program with other counties in the area soon.

