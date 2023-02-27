Rainy, windy Monday, mild start to March!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers and windy conditions will settle in this Monday, but as for how long these conditions will last, and what the first few days of March will be like, find out in the video above!

A complex low-pressure system from out west will bring rain showers into North-Central West Virginia today, along with warm temperatures and gusty winds as well. Our first round of rain will be light, as a line of light rain lifts into our region, ahead of a warm front. Not much rain is expected (less than 0.1″), and they should be gone by 2 PM at the latest. Around the same time, winds will start to pick up from the south, with sustained winds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts of at least 25-30 mph in the lowlands. In the highlands, wind gusts are above 30 mph. In fact, some areas may see wind gusts above 40 mph. That will allow enough warm air to lift in and bring temperatures into the upper-50s, but on the other hand, that may blow around unsecured outdoor items and tree branches, so the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Wind Advisory until the overnight hours. Rain showers will also push in after 5 PM, with a few heavy showers at times, so you may want an umbrella during the evening commute. Overnight, winds will settle down, and any leftover showers will push east. By that time, expect about half an inch of rainfall accumulation in some areas. Winds will come from out west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Then throughout tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light westerly winds. Temperatures will only reach the mid-40s, thanks to cooler air flowing into our region. Our next shot of rain comes on Wednesday night, as another low-pressure system lifts in and brings rain showers into our region. Then on Friday, a strong low-pressure system (that as of Monday has not entered the US yet) will bring widespread rain at times, which may affect your commute. We may even see gusty winds from the system, although because this system is a few days out, we can’t explain how strong wind gusts will be or how much rain to expect. Still, you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads to account for the rainy weather. Then over the weekend, skies will be cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. This means a few snow showers pushing through our region at times, especially in the mountain counties. In short, today will be rainy, mild and windy, and as we transition to March, expect mild temperatures, with another chance of rain during the first few days of March.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Periods of rain, along with cloudy skies. Southeast winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts higher still. High: 60.

Tonight: Rain showers up until midnight, then cloudy skies during the overnight hours. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 53.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 73.

