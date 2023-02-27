SHERIFF: Barbour County teen, boyfriend missing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage girl reported missing in Barbour County.

Jewelia Raelyn Flint, 14, was last seen Sunday night in the Sand Run area of Philippi, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said.

Flint is described as being 5′4″ and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid black and white hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Flint is traveling with her boyfriend, Carl Curry Jr., authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.