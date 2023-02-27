SHERIFF: Barbour County teen, boyfriend missing

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage girl reported missing in Barbour County.
Missing Barbour County teens
Missing Barbour County teens
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage girl reported missing in Barbour County.

Jewelia Raelyn Flint, 14, was last seen Sunday night in the Sand Run area of Philippi, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said.

Flint is described as being 5′4″ and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid black and white hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Flint is traveling with her boyfriend, Carl Curry Jr., authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

