Unicare partners with Harrison County BOE to ‘Repack the Backpack’

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Unicare is partnering with the Harrison County Board of Education to help students.

The BOE and Unicare are holding their Repack the Backpack event at Meadowbrook Mall.

The event will give the first 150 people who come out free school supplies on March 4.

Officials said the partnership helps students get the supplies they need to be successful.

“As we said at the beginning of the year, we have materials that come into our students, but now we’re in the middle of the year. It looks like they need to restock and resupply their materials, so it’s great to work with Unicare to do that.”

Along with school supplies, people will be able to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines, infant vision screenings and information about WIC.

