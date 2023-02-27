West Virginia Virtual Academy accepting enrollments for 2023/2024 school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A full-time online public charter school serving K-11 students throughout the state is welcoming students to enroll for the 2023-2024 school year.

The West Virginia Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is tuition-free to all students who reside in West Virginia, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized charter school in West Virginia.

“We realized quickly after our launch in 2022 that parents and students value the unique offering and learning outcomes that WVVA offers,” said Doug Cipoletti, Executive Director. “There’s no doubt that our technology and student-focused curriculum will give children the advantage they need to grow and succeed in each subject.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, including the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

“My son is doing so much better with reading and his teacher is amazing,” said Tabitha Huffman of Grafton, WV,” I know if he was in a traditional building, he may not be getting the kind of attention he needs so it’s a good feeling knowing that he is getting the correct building blocks to have a successful life.”

WVVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2023-2024 school year. In addition, 11th grade has been added for 2023-2024. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found here.

