Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fears about coronavirus safety precautions has teachers across the United States threatening to...
Local school district mourning student’s death
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Barbour County teens
UPDATE: Barbour County teen, boyfriend found safe, sheriff says

Latest News

Items seized in Clarksburg drug bust
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust
Kayla Smith's Monday Morning Forecast | February 27, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Morning Forecast | February 27, 2023
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks