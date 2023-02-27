Black History Month Prominent Figures: Al Anderson

OSAGE, W.Va (WDTV) - Al Anderson has lived in the community of Osage his entire life and has a lengthy musical legacy.

“This is a town where people say don’t go to Osage,” Al said. “We love Osage. We grew up here. We know how much love was here, like everyone even shared homes. It would be nothing for a white person to take in a black person that came from out of town or vice versa.”

Al says the community never felt segregated, and he even got his start as a musician there performing in an all-white band right in his hometown.

“It was a Friday evening, and I was getting ready to go to the Bunny Hop. When I got home, my dad said the sheriff called and I’m thinking ‘Oh lord, what did I do? Why did the sheriff call?’ So on Monday, I called him back, and he told me his son and his cousins had a band and wanted me to be the lead singer. So, I sung with those guys from 1959 until 1962,″ Al said.

After performing with the band for years, Anderson decided to send in a tape to Billy Ward in California, and to his surprise, they called him back, and he was the lead vocalist on the famous song ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve.’

“When Al gets on stage, those bands guys know ‘Strap in guys. We are in a whole different level up here now.” But that blessing is for 64 years, you’ve been able to do the music you love and that shows how blessed you can be,” Al said.

Anderson is currently in the process of being selected for the Country Hall of Fame. He still sings at his church every Sunday and occasionally puts on shows for the community.

