Wyoming County woman arrested for alleged misconduct with minor

Brittany Morgan, 31
Brittany Morgan, 31(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County woman was arrested on Monday, Feb. 27, in Pineville for alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. Now, she is facing a slew of charges.

According to Sergeant Palmateer with the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment, 31-year-old Brittany Morgan of Pineville has been charged with more than 20 felony crimes. She was arraigned Monday in Wyoming County Court where she received a $250,000 bond.

Palmateer tells WVVA that a preliminary hearing on the matter will be held in the next 10 days.

Morgan is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Beaver.

