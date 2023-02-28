5 News Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Buckhannon Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

One of those agencies fighting to find volunteers is the Buckhannon Fire Department.

The Buckhannon Fire Department’s service area includes more than 14,000, larger than any other in the state.

It’s a combination department with a mix of paid staff and volunteers.

But Chief JB Kimble says they don’t get volunteers like they used to.

“We have not taken an application in over two years,” Chief Kimble said.

It’s stagnate despite recruitment efforts, like posters and a campaign from the local high school.

This shift in volunteer culture has changed how the department operates.

“We’ve decided to become what we call a “high-speed train,” teach our people to have a high standard. We have less people, but when we get there, we do more with less.”

By looking inward, the department has improved dramatically. It gets what’s called an ISO Fire Protection Rating. It’s based on a scale of 1-10 with one being the best.

Five years ago, the department’s rating was a five. Now, they’ve been bumped to a three, which can help residents save on their insurance.

They managed this by looking at the numbers and coming up with solutions, tracking response times from when the call came in to when they went out and arrived on scene.

After dealing with the emergency, they come back to what they call the “Circle of Wisdom” and talk about what went right, what went wrong and how to improve.

This information is then taken to the city. Kimble said it’s a partnership.

“It’s an all-around get together with city council, the fire department, the 911 center, and the water department. We’ve all improved our process to make life better for people in our first due area.”

Kimble and the department have requested more paid staff for years, and the city has given them what they can and is still trying to help with more solutions to offset the shortage of volunteers.

However, paid staff is a luxury most departments can’t afford.

“A lot of it is not financial. Some of the fire departments have money to buy the equipment. It’s the constant financial burden of having to hire somebody, even having somebody during the day, because that’s when most volunteers have to work.”

Kimble said he’s not sure how he’d be able to balance getting all of the paperwork done, going out on calls and supporting a family if this wasn’t his full time job.

“They’re responsible for a lot of stuff. How a true volunteer at a busy firehouse can do everything that’s needed to be done, as a fire chief, it has to be very difficult.”

For a job where response times can be the difference between life and death and for the state’s more rural areas, it becomes a question of if someone can respond.

“One truck will show up with one person, then the next truck with one person, so I’m talking five people with five fire trucks. That’s how a lot of our incidents end up. It’s not efficient.”

Kimble said his department provides mutual aid coverage to other volunteer departments in the community.

While these VFDs get enough funding for equipment, costs that it doesn’t cover is the more glaring issue.

“That money has not increased in the last 15 years, and it’s really harmful to these organizations, not only financially, but there’s not a lot of people volunteering right now. It makes it very difficult.”

Kimble says even if fire fee money was increased to pay for staff at these VFDs, it raises another issue when hiring outside the department.

“They’re volunteers somewhere. If you take one from a VFD, now they’re down a person.”

Kimble said local leaders and legislators need to come up with a solution because the number of first responders is dwindling.

“It’s my job, but I need to have the tools to help them which would make my job easier. It’s very difficult to realize there’s an issue, and you have nothing to work with. It’s like going to a fire without any water, and that’s where we’re at with mental health issues. There’s a fire, and nobody’s putting water on it.”

Kimble said his department has begun taking the issue of mental health into their own hands, and it starts at the Circle of Wisdom.

Kimble said a peer support group is in the works, and they will help their fellow firefighters after a tough call. He said they’ll begin the training class for it soon.

“That’s why they call this a brotherhood. We’ve all been in situations that are not good, but you need to have a way of venting those. If you can’t vent it, we need a way to help, so that’s where we’re at right now.”

But this is only a short-term solution. Some of the mental health problems will need to be handled by a professional.

“First responders were never trained to deal with that process, like a glass that has water in it. All it takes is for one incident for the glass to flow over when that happens. There needs to be support there for that person for their family.”

Although many things have changed over Kimble’s career, he said there’s always been one constant.

For Chief Kimble, listening for the alarm tones is just a way of life.

“My family’s used to it. My wife I, one of the first dates we went on, I had to go to a fire. She stuck around, so that must’ve impressed her or something. It’s just a way of life. If the tones go off in the middle of dinner, my wife will look at me and say ‘You going?’ and I’ll say ‘Yeah.’ She understands, my kids understand. My kids grew up in the fire station here. It’s life, and all of the firefighters here understand the same thing.”

A lot of the issues with the department came to a head in November when they were called to a house fire during a shift change. So, there were twice as many firefighters who responded as there normally would have been.

Despite this, Chief Kimble said that was still only half of what they really needed.

A couple of people ended up being seriously injured because they didn’t have the manpower to appropriately fight the fire.

