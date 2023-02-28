Betty Lorene Moss, 94, passed away at home on February 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Betty was born in Bower, WV, on March 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Oscar Barnette and Corinda McHenry Barnette. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Willard R. Kuhl; one son, Ronald Joe Kuhl; and five siblings: Carl Barnette, Joanna Henthorne Carson, Vonda Lee Kuhl, Jimmy Barnette, and Sylvia Jean Barth.

On November 20, 1993, Betty married Richard Dean Moss. Over the last twenty-nine years, Richard was a loving and compassionate caregiver and most of all, great husband and wonderful step-father. He will miss his “Hunny” dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Betty are her children: Linda Roberts and husband, Thomas, and Willard Wayne Kuhl and wife, Pat; four grandchildren: George Waldron, April Debular, Jeff Kuhl, and Stacey Basset; six great-grandchildren: Katelyn Waldron, Kyle and Gavin Basset, and Dillion, Lexie, and Lindsey Kuhl; one great-great-grandchild, Emery Lynn Waldron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After many years of employment with Princess House Glass Company, Betty retired in 1990 from Louie Glass Factory. She was a member of the Weston Church of Christ. Betty was known by all of her siblings as the matriarch of the family. Over her ninety-four years on Earth, Betty made an everlasting impression in the hearts of those who loved and cared for her. She will be deeply missed.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Albert Farley officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Lorene Moss. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.