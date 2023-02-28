Bridgeport working toward having second officer in schools

FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport City Council from Nov. 14, 2022.
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport City Council from Nov. 14, 2022.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport is in the process of getting a second prevention resource officer for schools.

The Bridgeport City Council talked about it during its meeting on Monday.

The new officer would be stationed mostly at Bridgeport Middle School but would also be at Simpson Elementary.

There would also be flexibility for the officer to go where they are needed most.

Officials say two people have already applied for the job and could have the second PRO before the end of the school year.

