Bridgeport working toward having second officer in schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport is in the process of getting a second prevention resource officer for schools.

The Bridgeport City Council talked about it during its meeting on Monday.

The new officer would be stationed mostly at Bridgeport Middle School but would also be at Simpson Elementary.

There would also be flexibility for the officer to go where they are needed most.

Officials say two people have already applied for the job and could have the second PRO before the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.