CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An early morning house fire in Clarksburg is under investigation.

Crews responded around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in a vacant home on Elliot Street.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

Clarksburg police told 5 News the fire is considered “suspicious” and is still being investigated.

