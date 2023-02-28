Cynthia Sue Tanner

Cynthia Sue Tanner, 66, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She passed in the comfort of her home, with her husband by her side.

Cynthis was born in Allegheny County, PA, on January 29, 1957, a daughter of the late William “Wylie” W. Hoff and Patricia J. Sloan Hoff.

On November 25, 1983, Cynthia married the love of her life, Jeffery “Jeff” Mark Tanner and together they shared nearly forty wonderful years. He will miss her dearly.

In addition to her husband, forever cherishing their memories of Cynthia are her son, Corey Tanner of Weston; two siblings: Dr. W. David Hoff and wife, Kim, and Rebecca L. Hoff both of Indiana, PA; one aunt, Sandra “Susie” Matha; her loving Pitbull, Pepper; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Cynthia was a 1975 Apollo-Ridge High School graduate in Apollo, PA. Following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, Cynthia went on to attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later took classes at West Virginia University. She spent nearly thirty years as an elementary school teacher at Central and Peterson. Teaching was her life and over the years she touched the lives of many children. Cynthia was Baptist by faith. She enjoyed reading and sometimes read multiple books in one day. Most of all, her family meant the world to her. Cynthia’s kind and loving nature will forever be cherished by those who loved and cared for her.

Cynthia’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Cynthia Sue Tanner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

