Destiny Dawn Thompson, 22, of Fairmont, passed away due to a lifelong heart condition on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 14, 2000, in Fairmont; a daughter of Tiffany Williams and her companion, Anthony Cosco of Fairmont and Chrisopher Thompson of Fairmont.

Destiny graduated from Wheeling High School. She enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, crocheting, reading books, listening to music, and learning how to tattoo. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Destiny is survived by her companion, Jared Hawkins of Fairmont; her maternal grandparents, Debbie Williams and her companion, Dana Harris of Fairmont, Johnny Runion of Baxter, and Donna Thompson of Fairmont; her maternal great grandmother, Marth Runion of Fairmont; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Destiny was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Micky Runion; her aunt, Nikki (Runion) Estle; maternal great grandfather, Jimmy Thompson; maternal great grandparents, Bill Runion, Rose and Jim Williams; paternal grandfather, Jimmy Thompson; paternal great grandparents, Clarence and Patricia Thompson, and Dennis and Doris Harris.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset the funeral expenses.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.