Donald Ray Pethtel, 80, of Fairview, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, surrounded by his family.

Donnie was born in Wheeling, WV on August 27, 1942, son of the late Henry Clay and Mary Pethtel. He was blessed with two sets of families as he was raised by his grandparents, the late Fannie Mae (Mom) and James (Pap) Pethtel in Glovers Gap, West Virginia.

Donnie graduated from “Big Green” Mannington High School in 1960. He then went to work for the Marion County Board of Education and then was a mason in the coal mines at Peabody Federal #2 in Miracle Run from which he retired after 35 years in 2003. He was a proud UMWA Member – Local 1570. He was a member of Haught Chapel United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and attending the monthly United Methodist Men’s Breakfast.

Donnie enjoyed gardening, going to stock sales, Sunday dinners, spending time with his family, and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His passion was mowing the grass. He was an avid fan of the WV Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, and North Marion High School Sports.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 56 years, Judy Ann Tennant, whom he married on March 11, 1967. Together, they raised a family of 4 children, who in turn blessed them with 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Children include, Pamela Dawn Loar and husband Rick, David Ray Pethtel and wife Deanna , Todd Pethtel, all of Fairview, and Heather Ann Megna and husband Nick of Swisher Hill. Grandchildren include, Brent (Amanda) Loar, Krystle Loar (Timmy Reed), Ory Pethtel, Shaunee Pethtel (Thomas Stoffer), Cheyenne Cottrell (Zack), Kayla Price (Levi), Tara Elam (Kody), Coltin Pethtel, Brendan, Sidney, and Addison Megna. Great grandchildren include, Owen, Waylon, Jase, and Sawyer Loar, Trenton, Dakota, and Shane Reed, Taylynn Boggess, Riley, Emmett, and Niya Cottrell, and Layton Price, in addition to two more on the way.

Also surviving is his loving sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Don Pitman of Whitehall and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Danny, as an infant, twin sons, Shawn and Eric in infancy, great granddaughter, Nevaeh Loar, 4 brothers and 1 sister, and several aunts and uncles that were very dear to his heart.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and he will lie in state on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Haught Chapel United Methodist Church in Fairview from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at Haught Chapel United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Linda Friend officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.