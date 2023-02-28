Electric school buses coming to 3 NCWV school districts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - GreenPower Motor Company is launching the next round of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in three counties in north-central West Virginia.

Lewis, Harrison and Mineral school districts will each be receiving three Type D BEAST school buses, which are similar to the one pictured below.

GreenPower’s BEAST all-electric school bus in front of the West Virginia State Capital

Upshur County will be receiving one Type A Nano BEAST school bus, which is the one pictured below.

Upshur County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower Nano BEAST all-electric purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Melinda Stewart, Interim Assistant Superintendent; Stephanie Bennett, Transportation Supervisor; Jeffrey Perkins, Business Manager; Rick Wentz, Chief Mechanic and GreenPower Motor Vice President Mark Nestlen. (PRNewswire)

This round of the pilot project will continue to evaluate the performance of the buses on rural roads, in mountainous conditions and in cooler temperatures, officials said.

Officials also said this round will continue to assess charging options for the buses.

“GreenPower’s BEAST and Nano BEAST continue to prove their capabilities in colder weather conditions and mountainous terrain, and we look forward to launching Round 4 of our pilot project with Mineral, Lewis, Harrison and Upshur counties and gathering valuable data,” said GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson. “We’re committed to continue bringing healthier transportation alternatives to the children and communities of West Virginia to help reshape how students travel to and from school.”

