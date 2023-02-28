Fairmont man charged with striking child in the face

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after authorities said he struck a child in the face.

Staff at a Marion County school noticed a child had a bloody lip and an abrasion on his neck on Feb. 15 and reported it to authorities, according to a criminal complaint.

The child reportedly said those injuries came from 48-year-old Phillip Grimm II, of Fairmont, “hitting him in the mouth.”

Investigators conducted a child forensic interview with the child, and court documents say he told authorities Grimm struck him in the face with his hand because he got in trouble at a home in Fairmont.

Authorities said this indicated to investigators that “the strike was not accidental.”

Grimm has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

