The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going

We got a chance to talk with Gretchen Fleming’s parents about the ongoing support from law enforcement and the community.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gretchen’s father, David and her stepmother, Jennifer say that they are thankful for the community’s continued support for this search, including the money from the go-fund-me that was recently used to buy the billboard found on Murdoch Avenue.

“It’s been overwhelming the support we’ve got from the community and the police department. And just everybody caring and donations and love that everybody’s sending that we’re in their thoughts and prayers. And that means a lot,” says David Fleming. “It means a lot that people are out there, and they do care so much in this small community.”

Both of Gretchen’s parents say that they are grateful seeing how much this story is resonating with people not only locally, but even nationally.

“And even across the country. I think everywhere from Parkersburg to across the country people realize it could be their daughter, their granddaughter, their cousin, their niece. And I think it really hits home with a lot of people,” says Jennifer Fleming.

The Flemings say to continue contacting the Parkersburg police with any new information that can help with this investigation.

We will have more on our Gretchen coverage Wednesday with Parkersburg police Lieutenant James Stalnaker.

