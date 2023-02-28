Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say

Vincent Okoli
Vincent Okoli(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia University football player has been charged after officers said he pointed a gun at a woman and stole her car.

20-year-old Vincent Okoli, of Morgantown, entered a woman’s apartment on Willey Street in Morgantown around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Okoli then asked her for her vehicle, and she refused to hand over the keys, authorities said. Okoli then pulled out a handgun and allegedly pointed it at her.

Okoli reportedly put down the gun and asked for the keys again. Officers said she gave him the keys out of fear.

Officers said Okoli then left the apartment with the vehicle.

Okoli has been charged with first degree robbery.

Okoli was a freshman cornerback for WVU’s football team in 2020 and entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in March 2021.

