Heavy rains on Friday pose risk of flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March begins on a lovely, warm note, but a few thunderstorms will come late in the night. Thursday stays fairly calm, but a bigger system will bring heavy rain to end the week, which could cause flooding in poor drainage areas. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any Flood Watches that may go into effect as we near Friday. The weekend will be much drier as high pressure returns. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

