Heavy rains on Friday pose risk of flooding

Conditions improve for the weekend, but with cooler temperatures.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March begins on a lovely, warm note, but a few thunderstorms will come late in the night. Thursday stays fairly calm, but a bigger system will bring heavy rain to end the week, which could cause flooding in poor drainage areas. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any Flood Watches that may go into effect as we near Friday. The weekend will be much drier as high pressure returns. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Mon County
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.

Latest News

Expected highs for today, February 28, 2023.
Mild, cloudy end to February, warm start to March
conditions tomorrow
March to begin with unseasonable warmth
Expected highs for today, February 27, 2023.
Rainy, windy Monday, mild start to March!
Wind Advisory
Gusty Winds Expected Throughout Tomorrow