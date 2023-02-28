Replica ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway

Two people in the "General Lee" replica at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to...
Two people in the "General Lee" replica at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By Chris Six and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – The replica of a familiar-looking orange Dodge Charger was involved in a crash on a highway in southern Missouri Sunday.

The iconic “General Lee” is known from the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two people in the car at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

The fire department said there were 308 “General Lees” built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 movie.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Mon County
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.

Latest News

The document says that it’s up to the president to decide whether Moscow could return to the...
Putin signs bill to suspend last nuclear arms pact with US
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
EPA opens office near site of Ohio toxic train derailment
EPA in East Palestine again committing to helping the residents recover from a toxic train...
EPA agency continues to monitor, cleanup area around East Palestine
Vincent Okoli
Former WVU player points gun at woman, steals car, police say
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary