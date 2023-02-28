Juvenile charged after threats were made to Independence Middle School

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s office released a statement today that a juvenile has been charged after they were made aware of social media threats to Independence Middle School on Monday night.

The statement said, Deputies with our School Resource division were immediately called out to conduct an investigation into the matter. The juvenile responsible for the threat was identified and has subsequently been criminally charged with making a threat.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Mon County
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.

Latest News

VIDEO: Building collapses in Monongah
Clarksburg police investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire
FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. manufactures zero-emission, all-electric school buses.
Electric school buses coming to 3 NCWV school districts
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust