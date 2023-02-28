Juvenile charged after threats were made to Independence Middle School

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s office released a statement today that a juvenile has been charged after they were made aware of social media threats to Independence Middle School on Monday night.

The statement said, Deputies with our School Resource division were immediately called out to conduct an investigation into the matter. The juvenile responsible for the threat was identified and has subsequently been criminally charged with making a threat.”

