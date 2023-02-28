Leon Charles Trader

Leon Charles Trader
Leon Charles Trader(Leon Charles Trader)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST
Leon Charles Trader, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born in Everson, WV, on November 22, 1947, a son of the late Stanley Ketchel Trader and Phylis Mae Allen Trader.

Leon was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Leon was also an avid fisherman.

Leon is survived by his wife, Betty L. Trader; and children, Cynthia Lynn Harkins, Christina Lee Trader, and Leon Allen Trader, all of Fairmont. He is also survived by his sister, Lillian Wilson and her husband Otto of Everson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Vandergrift.

A private, family service will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

