Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As one local Sheetz prepares to reopen, another location is set to close for a remodel.

The Sheetz location in Weston will be reopening on March 7, according to Nick Ruffner, the PR Manager for Sheetz.

The remodeled Weston location will feature a new store design that includes a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating inside and outside the store, Ruffner said.

The Weston location closed in September 2022 for a major remodel.

Meanwhile, officials said the Sheetz location in Buckhannon will close on March 12 for a similar remodel.

The Buckhannon location will reopen later this summer, according to Ruffner.

Officials said Sheetz employees from both locations have been and will be offered other jobs within the company temporarily while the remodels are completed.

