Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel

FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
FILE PHOTO of Sheetz(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As one local Sheetz prepares to reopen, another location is set to close for a remodel.

The Sheetz location in Weston will be reopening on March 7, according to Nick Ruffner, the PR Manager for Sheetz.

The remodeled Weston location will feature a new store design that includes a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating inside and outside the store, Ruffner said.

The Weston location closed in September 2022 for a major remodel.

Meanwhile, officials said the Sheetz location in Buckhannon will close on March 12 for a similar remodel.

The Buckhannon location will reopen later this summer, according to Ruffner.

Officials said Sheetz employees from both locations have been and will be offered other jobs within the company temporarily while the remodels are completed.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Roasted Ice Café in Bridgeport
Bridgeport coffee shop to close its doors
Miner killed
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Mon County
John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.

Latest News

VIDEO: Building collapses in Monongah
Clarksburg police investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. manufactures zero-emission, all-electric school buses.
Electric school buses coming to 3 NCWV school districts
$170k cash, fentanyl, gun seized in Clarksburg bust