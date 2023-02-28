Martha Jean Allman, 85, of Lost Creek passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in West Milford on February 19, 1938, a daughter of the late William J. and Sarah DeLancey Gabriel.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Guy Allman, whom she married on October 28, 1971.

Also surviving are two sons, Michael Paige Furbee of Clarksburg and Daniel Robert Allman of Good Hope; two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Lloyd and her husband William of Clarksburg and Kelli Dawn Rhoades and her husband Brian of Good Hope; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister, Helen Jones of Clarksburg; one sister-in-law, Mary Gabriel of Annapolis, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, William J. Gabriel and three sisters, Eleanor Beechler, Edith Casto and Gertrude Marshall.

Martha was a 1956 graduate of Unidis High School and a retired general manager with Chenoweth Ford. She was a member of the Full Gospel Worship Center in Bridgeport where she was also a member of the worship team.

Alzheimer’s took a lot from Martha, but her faith remained steadfast through her battle. During her time at Crestview Manor Nursing Facility, she could be found praying with other residents.

Family and friends may call at the Full Gospel Worship Center, 9801 George Washington Hwy, Bridgeport on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Tim Maxwell officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, West Milford.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

